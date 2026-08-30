Alka Lamba's father's home in Delhi robbed in broad daylight, 3 masked men seen on CCTV

New Delhi:

A theft has been reported at the home of Congress leader Alka Lamba's father in Delhi's Tagore Garden area. The incident took place in West Delhi, with thieves making away with cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees.

According to the information available, three masked men carried out the theft. Rajouri Garden police have registered a case, while CCTV footage recorded before the incident has also surfaced, showing the suspects entering the house in broad daylight.

Three masked thieves enter Delhi house

The theft took place at the residence of Alka Lamba's father in Tagore Garden. Three masked men were involved in the incident, according to the initial information.

The suspects were seen entering the house during the daytime, as captured in CCTV footage from before the theft. The footage has since emerged as part of the investigation into the incident.

Police register case, CCTV footage under probe

Rajouri Garden police have registered a case in connection with the theft and are investigating the incident.

The CCTV footage showing the three men entering the house is also being examined as police work to identify those involved and recover the stolen cash and jewellery.

Another Delhi robbery case sees major police action

The latest theft comes amid police action in a separate daylight robbery case in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, where eight people, including two minors, were arrested over the theft of around Rs 75 lakh. Police said the gang had conducted a month-long recce of the victim's home, family and daily routine before carrying out the robbery.

Raids across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab led to the recovery of Rs 51.52 lakh in cash and three mobile phones worth Rs 2.33 lakh. Police said a minor who had previously worked for the victim's husband was the alleged mastermind behind the conspiracy.

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