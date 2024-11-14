Thursday, November 14, 2024
     
  4. Air pollution: Primary schools closed in Delhi, classes to be held online as air quality worsens

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2024 20:49 IST
With the rising air pollution, the Delhi government on Thursday announced the closure of classes in the primary school. "Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions," Delhi CM Atishi said in a post on X. 

The move to close all primary schools and shift classes to online mode has been taken after the central pollution panel imposed restrictions under the third stage of the GRAP in Delhi-NCR, banning all construction and demolition activities and restricting the entry of certain vehicles in Delhi.

 

