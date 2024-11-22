Air pollution: Delhi Traffic Police organises Yoga session for personnel

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Traffic Police organises Yoga Session for personnel

In an initiative aimed at promoting the health and well-being of its personnel, Delhi Traffic Police, under the supervision of Ajay Chaudhry (Spl. CP/TMD, Zone-II), Satyavir Katara, (Addl. CP/Traffic HQ) and Shashank Jaiswal, (DCP/Traffic-HQ), organised a special Yoga session for Traffic Police personnel on Thursday (November 21) at Delhi Traffic Police Headquarters at Todapur. The objective was to equip them with the knowledge of various yogasanas to help them combat the adverse effects of environmental pollution and maintain perfect physical and mental health while managing their demanding duties.

The Yoga session was conducted under the guidance of expert Yoga instructors and the main yogic kriyas that were taught and demonstrated on the occasion aimed at improving the stamina and endurance of personnel, keeping in view their nature of working on the field and off the field. Since most of the staff working in the field have to perform long hours of duties in standing position, exposed to higher levels of pollution, many of them suffer from cervical, and back pain, stiffness, asthma, stress disorders, etc. The yogic postures taught during the session put more emphasis on yogasanas which helped in managing these health issues, such as kapalbhati, nadisodhana, sitali pranayam, bhramari pranayam, dhyana or meditation, tadasana, vrikshasana, stretch exercises for neck, shoulder, knee, etc. Image Source : INDIA TVThe yoga session was conducted under the guidance of expert yoga instructors

Speaking about the session, Ajay Chaudhry said, "Traffic police personnel work tirelessly on the roads, exposed to inclement weather conditions and polluted environment. This Yoga session is part of our ongoing efforts to address their health issues and ensure their holistic well-being."