AIIMS suspends top surgeon after nurse's sexual harassment complaint reaches PMO

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has suspended Dr AK Bisoi the head of its Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department, following a complaint by a female nursing officer. The decision came amid mounting pressure from the AIIMS Nurses' Union, whose complaints reached the Prime Minister’s Office. In a formal order, AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas transferred the charge of the CTVS department to senior professor Dr V Devagourou with immediate effect. The order referred to a complaint filed on September 30 and multiple representations from the Nurses' Union on 30 September, 4 October, and 7 October, as per a report by NDTV.

“In view of the complaint dated 30.09.2025 received from a female nursing officer … the Director has assigned the charge of Head of the Department of CTVS to Dr V Devagourou … with immediate effect, till further orders,” the AIIMS order read.

Nurses' Union escalates to Prime Minister's Office

The AIIMS Nurses' Union acted and escalated the matter to the PMO on October 9, accusing the institute’s leadership of neglect and describing the situation as "a case of workplace bullying and sexual harassment." The union's letter alleged repeated use of "vulgar, unprofessional and derogatory language" by Dr Bisoi toward female nursing staff. They also claimed that during Dr Bisoi's morning rounds, he "intimidated nurses by openly threatening to teach a lesson to those who had complained against him." The union called such conduct retaliation that had "created a hostile environment where nurses fear reprisal for raising genuine concerns."

Serious allegations: Threats, retaliation and gender bias

The union further accused Dr Bisoi of threatening to remove the complainant from her clinical posting. The complaint described his remarks as "sexually abusive and deeply derogatory," amounting to "character assassination and gender-based humiliation." While Dr Bisoi has been relieved of administrative responsibilities, he remains attached to the institute pending the outcome of the formal inquiry. According to senior AIIMS doctors, this is among the rare instances in recent years when a department head has been suspended over such allegations.

