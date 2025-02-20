Ahead of Rekha Gupta's oath as CM, Congress leader recalls her memories with BJP leader, posts pic from 1995 First-time MLA Rekha Gupta will be the new chief minister of Delhi, capping 11 days of suspense over who will get the top post after the BJP returned to power after 27 years ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Rekha Gupta, first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, is set to take oath as the fourth women chief minister of Delhi on Thursday. She will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi at iconic Ramlila Maidan today in the presence of around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues and the chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.

Meanwhile, a picture of Gupta's college days was posted on X by Congress leader Alka Lamba in which the Delhi CM-elect is seen with Lamba.

The picture shows the two leaders (Gupta and Lamba) taking oath together as office bearers of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU).

"This memorable photo from 1995 - when Rekha Gupta and I took oath together- I won the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president post from @nsui and Rekha won the #ABVP to general secretary post - congratulations and best wishes to Rekha Gupta. Congratulations to Delhi for getting its fourth woman Chief Minister and we #Delhi hope that #Maa Yamuna will be clean and #betiyan safe," Lamba, who unsuccessfully contested from the Kalkaji constituency in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, published a post along with a memorable pic on X.

Earlier, Gupta, 50, was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting late evening in New Delhi, senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad, who along with OP Dhankar was appointed as the party's two central observers, announced on Wednesday.

Gupta, accompanied by Prasad, Dhankar and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva among others, met Lt Governor VK Saxena and staked claim to form the government.

Late in the night, a post of the LG on X said he has accepted the claim by Gupta and invited her to form the new government.

Gupta, who won from Shalimar Bagh defeating AAP candidate Bandana Kumari by over 29,000 votes and was among the frontrunners for the chief ministership, will take the oath of office at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila ground on Thursday. She is set to become the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj(BJP), Sheila Dikshit(Congress) and Atishi(AAP).

Around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues and the chief ministers of NDA-ruled states among others, are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

