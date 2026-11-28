Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a suspected operative allegedly linked to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), with investigators examining whether he had any connection with a recently arrested suspect in Gujarat.

According to sources, the accused was monitored on social media before being questioned and arrested. Investigators suspect he was recruited through online platforms and are probing the alleged role of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI in radicalising and recruiting young people.

The arrest comes days after Gujarat's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended a 22-year-old suspected JeM operative accused of conducting reconnaissance of an Indian Air Force station in Vadodara.

Probe into suspected terror network

The Delhi Police is investigating whether the arrested suspect had any links with the Gujarat operative, identified as Mohammad Saharul Islam Kabiruddin, a resident of Assam's Karimganj district.

Kabiruddin was arrested on Thursday night while returning to Vadodara from Dahod, where he allegedly collected an AK-47-like assault rifle concealed at a secret location.

Terror operative held in Gujarat

According to the Gujarat ATS, the accused had conducted reconnaissance of the Vadodara Air Force Station a day before his arrest. He allegedly moved around the area in ordinary clothes and used his mobile phone to photograph the entrance gate and record videos.

Investigators suspect that the reconnaissance was carried out at the direction of a Pakistan-based handler identified as Mufti Rafiq, alias Ibn Abdullah.

Social media recruitment under scanner

The ATS reportedly found that Kabiruddin had been in contact with the handler for more than a year through Instagram and WhatsApp.

The handler allegedly transferred Rs 50,000 to his bank account to cover expenses related to travel, accommodation and a mobile phone.

Investigators also suspect that Kabiruddin was radicalised through online material and social media interactions. He allegedly watched YouTube videos and content sent by his handler to learn about the functioning of an AK-47.

The ATS is analysing his phone records, financial transactions and communications to identify possible accomplices and trace the origin of the recovered weapon.

Investigation continues

The Gujarat ATS is coordinating with Assam Police to investigate the accused's movements and contacts. His family had reportedly filed a missing-person complaint several days before his arrest.

Kabiruddin has been booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Investigators are examining whether the accused intended to carry out an attack before travelling to Pakistan to join JeM.

With IANS inputs

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