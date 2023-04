Follow us on Image Source : FILE 2-year-old crushed to death by tractor in Delhi's Bhajanpura

In a heart wrenching incident, a 2-year-old was crushed to death by a tractor in Delhi's Bhajanpura on Sunday.

The 25-year-old driver, identified as Idris, has been arrested.

The police said that legal action is being taken in the matter.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Man stabbed for not giving cigarettes to smoke in Nand Nagri area

ALSO READ | Delhi crime: Man out on parole held for killing live-in partner, 3 more suspects arrested