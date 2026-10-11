Abhijeet Dipke was informed about his grandmother's death, Delhi Police releases video refuting CJP's claim

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has released a video refuting the claim made by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) that its founder Abhijeet Dipke was not informed about his grandmother's death while in custody on October 10. DCP Neha Yadav in a press conference said that the news was conveyed with due sensitivity and assistance was offered for his travel to his hometown for the funeral, but he "declined" the offer. The video comes after Dipke's mother accused the Delhi Police of lying, alleging that her son had not been informed about his grandmother's demise on Saturday. CJP also claimed that Dipke was not informed about the death.

What Delhi Police said?

"As soon as the Delhi Police received information about the passing away of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother, officers approached him to convey this sad news and offered all possible assistance. They sensitively asked if he needed help with flights, phone calls, or anything else. They repeatedly asked if he wished to speak to his parents, but he declined," Neha Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the CJP founder headed back to his village to be with his family following the death of his grandmother. Dipke's grandmother, Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke, died in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

Dipke, CJP leaders couldn't participate in any protest for next one year

Delhi Police earlier released Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das with a condition that they would not participate in an activity that breaches the "peace and tranquillity" in the country for next one year. "Preventive arrest u/s 126/170 BNSS of Sh. Abhijeet Dipke, Sh. Ashutosh Ranka and Sh. Saurav Das was done on 10.10.2026. All due legal procedures were followed and they were produced before the SEM Court, Delhi Cantt on 11.10.2026," the Delhi Police said. "A bail bond as Surety Bond of ₹50,000/- was filled for maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year, and they were released by the SEM Court," it added.

CJP demands resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The CJP has demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The organisation has claimed that around 13 crore votes were deleted or manipulated, an allegation that remains contested.The renewed protest call comes amid heightened security across Delhi, with police deploying personnel at sensitive locations and warning of possible restrictions around New Delhi and Central Delhi.

The organisation has said it will continue its agitation until its demands are addressed. Meanwhile, police have maintained that the security measures are necessary to manage the law-and-order situation surrounding the proposed demonstrations.

-With PTI and ANI Inputs.

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Abhijeet Dipke heads home after grandmother's demise, says 'CJP won't back down'