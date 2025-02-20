AAP MP Swati Maliwal congratulates new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: 'Hope she meets expectations' Aam Aadmi Party (AAP's) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday congratulated newly-sworn-in Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta of the BJP.

As the new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes charge, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has urged the BJP-led government in the National capital to table the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report and clean the Yamuna river at the earliest. Congratulating Rekha Gupta, Maliwal said, "my greetings to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta... The people of Delhi have chosen her with great expectations. I hope she meets those expectations..." She gave her statement soon after the oath-taking ceremony.

Swati Maliwal hits out at Arvind Kejriwal

In her conversation with ANI, Maliwal attacked former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of betraying the anti-corruption movement. "How shameful is it that Arvind Kejriwal betrayed the movement he started - he became the CM with his fight against corruption and had started such a massive movement. CAG reports from 2016 have not been tabled in Vidhan Sabha till date," she said.

"So, I want those reports to be tabled, all the corruption be revealed and strict action be taken. I appeal to the govt to clean river Yamuna at the earliest. It is sad that Yamuna has been reduced to a drainage in last 10 years. It is important to rejuvnate it," she added further.

Rekha Gupta takes charge as Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta formally assumed the office at the Secretariat as the 4th overall and 2nd woman BJP CM of Delhi. As per the sources, the CAG report will be passed in the first cabinet of the BJP government in Delhi, the first meeting will be held at 7 pm.

BJP-led government in Delhi, formed after 27 years, marked its formal beginning today with the oath-taking ceremony that was held at the iconic Ramlila Ground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, and defence minister Rajnath Singh. Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from various states in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were also present to mark the occasion.