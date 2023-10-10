Raghav Chadha moves Supreme Court challenging his suspension from Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE AAP leader Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha moved the Supreme Court challenging his suspension from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Chadha was suspended from the Upper House on August 11 for "breach of privilege" after four MPs filed complaints against him in the parliament. Chadha was suspended till a report of a committee of privileges was furnished.

Earlier acting upon the complaints, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended him till a report of a committee of privileges was submitted. The complainants accused the AAP MP of proposing their name for the constitution of a Select Committee without their consent in violation of rules, to the privileges committee to examine and investigate the matter. According to the rules, neither a member's consent nor signature is required to propose his or her name for a Select Committee.

Chadha had proposed the constitution of a select committee to consider the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and had included the names of the four MPs.

Meanwhile, the suspension of another AAP MP Sanjay Singh was also extended till the committee of privilege files its report in Rajya Sabha.

Announcing the suspension, Dhankhar said, "...I find it expedient to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges...suspension order dated 24th July 2023 may continue beyond the current session till the Council has the benefit of recommendation by the Committee of Privileges."

(With agency inputs)

