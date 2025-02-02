AAP MP Raghav Chadha jams with Mika Singh at Delhi poll rally, sets stage on fire | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : X/@RAGHAV_CHADHA AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Singer Mika Singh

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha shared a video on Sunday in which he was seen jamming with singer Mika Singh during a Delhi election rally in the Chandni Chowk Assembly Constituency. The AAP MP sang Singh's famous song "Something Something", which was released in the year 2006.

Watch video here

Sharing a video on X, the AAP MP said, "Amidst the hectic political campaign, got a chance to jam with the celebrated singer Mika Singh on one of his tracks that I really like…at a public meeting in Chandni Chowk Assembly Constituency, Delhi."

Punjab CM with Mika Singh

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held an election rally at Majnu ka Tila in the Chandni Chowk Assembly Constituency. During the rally, he joined singer Mika Singh in singing a song.

Chadha and other AAP leaders have been actively holding multiple public rallies to rally support for the re-election of the incumbent government to power.

The BJP and AAP are locked in an intense battle for Delhi as the campaign heats up ahead of the crucial 2025 elections. The 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 5, with the results set to be declared on February 8.

Also Read: Kejriwal writes to CEC, demands to appoint independent observers for New Delhi seat

Also Read: Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Over 7,500 voters opt for home voting facility for elderly and PwDs