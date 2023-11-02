'Love for pollution': AAP slams BJP after its two MLAs detained during 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign

Follow us on Image Source : X/AAP AAP claims its two MLAs detained

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday alleged that its MLAs Jarnail Singh and Haji Yunus, and several volunteers were detained by Delhi Police. According to the ruling party in Delhi, they were detained when they were participating in the Delhi government's 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign.

Arvind Kejriwal-led party also accused the BJP of obstructing its efforts to curb pollution with the help of police.

What is 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off'?

The Delhi government's initiative 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign appeals to drivers to turn off the ignition of their vehicles while waiting for the traffic signal to turn green.

In a post on X in Hindi, the AAP said, "Why do BJP people love pollution? The BJP stoops to a new low in politics every day. The BJP is crushing the AAP's efforts to curb pollution with the help of police. AAP MLA @JarnailSinghAAP and Haji Yunus detained by BJP police for spreading awareness. What could be more shameful than this?"

Yunus, the MLA from Mustafabad, said he was detained by police from the Gokalpuri roundabout.

"After stopping the Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign against pollution, Delhi Police detained (me) from the Gokalpuri roundabout. Currently at the police station with my friends," he said in a post on X.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai slammed BJP saying it is "unfortunate" that the saffron party has deployed Delhi Police to stop the city government's campaign.

The campaign started on October 26 at ITO. On November 2, it was supposed to be held in all 70 assembly constituencies.

