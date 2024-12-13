AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen takes oath as Delhi minister, replaces Kailash Gahlot in Cabinet

Follow us on Image Source : X/@AAMAADMIPARTY AAP leader and Nangloi Jat MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen took oath as a minister at Raj Bhawan.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Nangloi Jat, Raghuvinder Shokeen, was sworn in as a minister in the Delhi government on Friday. He was administered the oath by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas. The ceremony was also attended by the Chief Minister Atishi.

Shokeen’s induction into the Delhi cabinet on November 18 followed the resignation of AAP’s prominent Jat leader and transport minister Kailash Gahlot. In a bid to control the damage caused by Gahlot’s exit, the AAP announced the induction of Shokeen. Shokeen has served as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for two terms from Nangloi Jat. Prior to that, he was elected as a councillor for two terms.

More details to be added.