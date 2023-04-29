Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi: AAP MLA convicted for threatening, assaulting school principal in Seelampur

In yet another big blow to the Aam Aadmi Party, a Delhi court convicted party MLA from Delhi's Seelampur in connection to a threatening and assaulting case.

MLA Abdul Rehman and his wife Asma were convicted for threatening and assaulting Razia Begum, the principal of a government school in Jafrabad Zeenat Mahal, in 2009.

The next hearing will be held at Rouse Avenue Court on May 3.

Just a day earlier, a Delhi court dismissed the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia. According to reports, the bail was denied by Special Judge MK Nagpal, saying the 'stage was not fit' for the same.

The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments on Sisodia's plea seeking relief claiming that his custody was no longer necessary for investigation.

However, the application was opposed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which asserted that the investigation was at a "crucial" stage and that the senior AAP leader had planted fabricated e-mails to show there was public approval for the policy.

