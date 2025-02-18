AAP leader Satyendar Jain in trouble as President approves prosecution in money laundering case The Ministry of Home Affairs, citing evidence from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asserted that there was adequate material to prosecute Jain. Consequently, the ministry requested the President’s sanction to initiate legal proceedings.

Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain is set to face fresh legal troubles after President Droupadi Murmu granted approval for his prosecution in a money laundering case. The approval, given on February 18, 2025, follows a request made by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on February 14, 2025.

Government’s case against Satyendar Jain

The Ministry of Home Affairs stated that based on evidence provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), there was sufficient material to prosecute Jain. As a result, the ministry sought the president’s sanction to proceed with legal action. Following the approval, the case will now be tried under Section 2018 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.

Allegations against Satyendar Jain

Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30, 2022, in connection with a money laundering case. He was accused of laundering ₹16.39 crore through shell companies in 2015-2016. Following his arrest, he was sent to Tihar Jail, where he remained in custody for an extended period. However, on October 18, 2023, a Delhi court granted him bail, citing delays in the trial and prolonged imprisonment as key reasons.

AAP calls it a BJP conspiracy

During Jain’s bail hearing, the ED opposed his release, arguing that he could influence witnesses if allowed to walk free. However, AAP leaders hailed the court’s bail decision, calling it a victory of truth and a defeat of the BJP's conspiracy.

Earlier, on May 26, 2023, Jain was granted interim bail on medical grounds after undergoing spinal surgery.

With the President’s approval for prosecution, the case against Satyendar Jain will now proceed in court. If found guilty, he could face serious legal consequences, further affecting his political career and AAP’s reputation ahead of key elections.

This case remains a major political flashpoint in Delhi’s ongoing tussle between the AAP and the BJP, with both parties trading accusations over corruption and political vendetta.