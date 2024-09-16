Decision on CM's name will be taken at legislative party meeting tomorrow, says Bhardwaj after AAP's key meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kejriwal meets AAP leaders at his residence.

The AAP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) members held a meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on Monday. The AAP has scheduled a series of meetings, including that of its political affairs committee, to decide on a new chief minister for Delhi, a day after Arvind Kejriwal's surprise announcement of quitting the post. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said the decision on the CM's name will be taken at a legislative party meeting tomorrow.

"Yesterday, the CM had announced that he will resign as CM tomorrow. Today, he met the LG and sought time to tender his resignation and he has been given time of tomorrow evening. Today, CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of AAP, had called a meeting of Political Affairs Committee, which where all the senior leaders of the party and ministers were present. CM Kejriwal held a one-to-one discussion with each of the leader and minister present in the meeting. Tomorrow, a meeting of the legislative party will be held and this discussion will be taken to next phase by the CM," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he sought time for a meeting with Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday and is likely to tender his resignation.

The AAP supremo had said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".

"The chief minister has sought time from Saxena for a meeting on Tuesday. He is likely to tender his resignation," the party said on Monday.

Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi.

He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty". He had said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in a couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister.