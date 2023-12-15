Delhi: AAP govt raises MLA fund from Rs 4 crore to Rs 7 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi: The MLA fund in the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi has been increased from Rs 4 crore to Rs 7 crore, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj informed the Assembly. The two-day Winter Session of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha began on Friday morning.

During the session, the Delhi minister also said that an amount of Rs 100 crore has been provisioned in the revised estimates of budget 2023-24.

The remaining amount will be allocated in the budget for the next financial year, he said.

MLALAD funds are allocated to MLAs for carrying out development projects in their constituencies.

