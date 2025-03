AAP, BJP councillors create ruckus in MCD House during budget proceedings | Video Ruckus in MCD House: The House proceedings were called today to finalise the budget for 2024-25 and the next financial year, 2025-26.

Ruckus in MCD House: Chaos erupted in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House today (March 19) during the budget session, as AAP and BJP councillors shouted slogans and climbed onto tables, disrupting proceedings. The Congress councillors also held a protest with posters that read, 'Constitution is our identity, stop killing the Constitution'.

Notably, the House had convened today to finalise the budget for 2024-25 and the next financial year, 2025-26.