AAP alleges of cops 'mishandling' Manish Sisodia; 'Propaganda', says Delhi police after CM's tweet

Manish Sisodia News: The Delhi Police on Tuesday rejected all the claims by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of mishandling former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inside a Delhi court.

In the video which was shared by AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh, it was seen that the arrested leader was being dragged by the neck amid high security. The police, which were stopping media to take pictures or bytes from the AAP leader, sprang into action after he charged, "Modi has become very arrogant.”

Following this Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and party leader Sanjay Singh took to Twitter and alleged 'mishandling' of Sisodia. Kejriwal questioned the conduct of Delhi Police and said, "Does the police have the right to misbehave with Manishji like this? Has the police been asked from above to do this?," party leader Sanjay Singh said court should take cognizance of this incident.

However, rejecting all the allegations, Delhi Police tweeted, "The talk of police misbehaviour with Manish Sisodia at the time of production in Rouse Avenue Court is propaganda. The police response publicized in the video was imperative from a security point of view. It is against the law to issue statements to the media by the accused in judicial custody."

Meanwhile, a Delhi court extended till June 1 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

The judge also directed the jail authorities to consider providing the politician with a chair and a table along with books inside the prison. While Sisodia was being brought out of the courtroom, he told the media in reference to a bill to replace the Centre's Ordinance on Delhi's Services matter that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "does not believe in democracy".