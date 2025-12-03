AAP alleges BJP of 'chori' after MCD bypoll loss in Ashok Vihar ward as saffron party wins narrowly The Aam Aadmi Party won three wards during the MCD bypolls 2025. The party lost the Ashok Vihar ward and alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party of 'chori'.

New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party of 'chori' after losing the Ashok Vihar ward in the MCD bypolls on Wednesday, December 3.

BJP candidate Veena Asija won the Ashok Vihar ward by defeating AAP's Seema Goyal by a margin of just 405 votes. Asija secured 8883 votes as compared to Goyal's 8478 votes.

AAP alleged the BJP for 'chori', wondering how its candidate lost, citing that its candidate had won. "Ashok Vihar seat - Aam Aadmi Party won, this is the result on the website. Now they are saying the BJP won in the recounting. How can this be possible?" AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj said while posting a screenshot.

AAP's media in-charge, Anurag Dhanda, also hit out at the BJP. "This is the BJP openly perpetrating fraud in the elections in broad daylight. When the Aam Aadmi Party won the 10/10 round by 179 votes, then how was the result changed?" Dhanda reposted Bharadwaj's post.

Meanwhile, the party reposted the posts. "The BJP is openly stealing in the by-elections," AAP Delhi wrote on its social media.

BJP bags seven wards, AAP takes three

Coming to the results of the MCD bypolls, the BJP clinched seven of the 12 wards. Coming into the bypolls, the saffron party was held by the BJP, while the remaining three belonged to AAP. Meanwhile, AAP retained three wards. Congress and the All India Forward Bloc secured one each. BJP won the Dwarka B, Vinod Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Greater Kailash, Dichaon Kalan, Shalimar Bagh B and Chandni Chowk wards. Notably, AAP won Naraina, Mundka and Dakshin Puri. The All India Forward Bloc candidate Mohd Imran won the Chandni Mahal ward.

After the recent results, BJP's tally in the Delhi MCD stood at 122, with AAP having councillors in 102 wards. Congress' tally rose by one ward to nine with Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP) having 16 wards. The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) now has one ward to its name.

2022 MCD Election Result

In the 2022 Delhi Municipal Corporation election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 134 seats with 42.05% of the votes. The party received 30,84,957 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats, securing 39.09% of the vote share and receiving a total of 28,67,472 votes in the capital.