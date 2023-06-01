Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mother, daughter found dead in Delhi home

New Delhi: A 64-year-old woman and her daughter, were found dead in their flat in the Krishna Nagar area of the national capital on Wednesday night, said Delhi Police. The deceased were identified as Rajrani (64) and her daughter Ginni Karar (36). The police said they have obtained some lead about the killer, adding that a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused.

The police said they received a PCR call at 8 pm about a foul smell emanating from the flat and a team was rushed to the spot. The police further said that given the extent of decomposition, the murders could have taken place five or six days earlier.

"We were informed about a foul smell coming from a first-floor apartment at Krishna Nagar E block at 8 pm. A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of a 65-year-old woman and her 36-year-old daughter from inside the flat," said Rohit Meena, DCP Shahdara. Meena further said that prima facie, it appears that a third person known to the deceased might have been inside the apartment. We are probing all angles."

According to the police, the house in which bodies were found had a twin locking system, one at the main entrance gate and another at the main door which could be opened only on authorisation. "We have obtained vital clues and an investigation is underway. We are conducting raids through multiple teams and the matter is being investigated from all angles," the DCP added.

