5-year-old girl dies after falling from 10th floor in Delhi's Kalkaji, family flags safety lapses

New Delhi:

A five-year-old girl lost her life after she reportedly fell from the 10th floor of a residential building in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji Extension on Saturday night. Police have confirmed the incident, adding that a comprehensive probe has been launched to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident.

The tragedy occurred around 10.30 pm at Asha Kiran Apartments, a 14-storey residential complex developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). According to police, the child had gone to sleep earlier in the evening but woke up while her parents were busy with household chores.

Officials said that when she could not find her mother, she walked towards the balcony and is believed to have leaned over the railing while looking down, after which she accidentally slipped and fell.

She was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The child’s father, Mithun Das, runs a fish shop in the local area. A police team, including crime experts, visited the spot, and CCTV footage from the building and nearby areas is being reviewed to reconstruct the sequence of events. Statements from family members, neighbours, and residents are also being recorded.

Family flags lack of safety measures

The family has raised concerns about safety measures in high-rise buildings, blaming inadequate protection for the incident.

"If protective safety grills or netting had been installed in the balconies, our child might have been alive today. Such buildings must have proper safety arrangements for children," a family member told PTI.

Another relative said the family was devastated by the incident.

"She had just woken up and was looking for her mother. Within moments, she was gone. No family should have to go through such a tragedy," the relative said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and all possible angles are being examined.

Two killed in balcony collapse in Lucknow

Earlier on Friday, two young boys lost their lives and around ten other people were injured after a tragic accident during a Muharram procession in the Itaunja area of Lucknow. The incident took place when a balcony suddenly collapsed while food and sharbat were being distributed to participants.

According to local councillor Ashfaq, the procession had stopped at a house where residents were offering refreshments from the balcony. People gathered below reportedly reached up and held the balcony to receive the items being handed out.

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