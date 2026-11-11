4-year-old boy falls into open sewer in Nangloi Vihar, rescue operation underway

A four-year-old boy fell into an open sewer in the Das Garden Colony area of Nangloi Vihar, Delhi, prompting a rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The teams have been deployed at the spot and are working to trace and rescue the child.

The incident has left the boy's family in shock as the search operation continues. The child has been identified as Imran. According to his father, Khursheed Alam, the boy had gone to a park to play and later went towards the sewer to relieve himself. The sewer was reportedly open, and the child fell into it. However, a fire department official gave a slightly different account of the circumstances, saying that the boy was playing with his mother when he slipped and fell into an open manhole.

How did the incident happen?

According to the information available, the incident took place in Das Garden Colony in Delhi's Nangloi Vihar area. The four-year-old was near a park when he fell into an open manhole connected to the sewer. The child's father, Khursheed Alam, said that his son had gone to the park to play before moving towards the sewer. He alleged that the manhole was left open, leading to the accident.

"My son's name is Imran. He had come to the park to play and went near the sewer to relieve himself. The sewer was open, and he fell into it. The rescue operation is underway," the father said. A fire department official, meanwhile, said that the child was playing with his mother when he suddenly slipped and fell into the open manhole.

NDRF, fire services and police teams deployed

A fire department official said that the department received a call about the incident at around 9:45. Following the alert, a Delhi Fire Services team was deployed at the location.

The official confirmed that a rescue operation was underway but said that the child had not been located at the time of the statement. Teams from the NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police and DDMA are involved in the operation. They are working together to trace the boy inside the sewer.

The rescue effort is continuing, with the family waiting anxiously for news of the child. Authorities have not yet confirmed that the boy has been found.

Family waits as rescue operation continues

The incident has caused distress among the child's family members, who are waiting at the spot as rescue teams continue their efforts. The circumstances surrounding the fall are still being reported, with the father's account and the fire official's statement offering different details about what the child was doing immediately before the accident. The rescue operation remains underway, and further details about the child's condition and the outcome of the search are awaited.

This is a developing story. Further updates are awaited.

Also read:

Delhi gears up for Chhath Puja with over 1,400 ghats, CCTV and more; CM Gupta sets deadline for preparations