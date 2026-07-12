35-year-old killed in SUV crash in Delhi's Rajouri Garden; police hunt for absconding driver

New Delhi:

A 35-year-old man lost his life after a speeding SUV allegedly struck him while he was standing on the roadside with a friend in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday night when the victim, identified as Uday Mahato, a resident of Khyala, was waiting by the roadside. According to an eyewitness account shared with police, the SUV suddenly hit Mahato, while his friend managed to escape unharmed.

Following the accident, the SUV driver reportedly fled from the spot. Mahato’s friend informed his family and immediately took him to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The victim’s family, including his wife and two children, have demanded the immediate arrest of the driver responsible for the accident.

Police reached the location after receiving information about the crash and registered a case. Officials said they are making efforts to trace the vehicle and identify the driver involved in the incident.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and recording statements of witnesses to understand the exact sequence of events that led to the fatal accident.

Five killed in two SUV accidents in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Earlier, Five people, including three labourers, lost their lives and four others were injured in two separate road accidents involving SUVs in Gautam Buddh Nagar district within 24 hours, police said on Thursday.

In the first incident, two people were killed and four injured after a speeding Scorpio crashed into a vegetable-loaded loader and a motorcycle in Noida’s Phase-2 area on Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred around 3 pm under the Phase-2 police station area.

The deceased were identified as Deepak (16), from Badaun, who was sitting on the loader, and Rajveer (50), a resident of Sambhal. Deepak died at the scene, while Rajveer passed away during treatment.

The injured, including loader driver Ashok Kumar (56), Akash (31), Shankar (24), and motorcyclist Abhishek Rai (29), were taken to hospital. The Scorpio was seized after the driver fled the spot.

In a separate accident near Neemka village on the Jewar-Khurja road, three labourers from Bihar were killed after a Scorpio allegedly hit them while they were walking. The victims were identified as Karan (22), Vishwajeet (24) and Mithun (25). Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused driver.

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