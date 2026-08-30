22-year-old woman found dead in Delhi home, husband and child missing as police launch murder investigation

New Delhi:

A 22-year-old woman was found dead inside the bathroom of a house in Delhi's Prahladpur Bangar village, with police treating the case as a suspected murder. The incident came to light on August 29, when information about the woman's death was received at Shahbad Dairy police station.

The deceased was identified as Sabila Khatoon, wife of Mohd. Lalbabu. Her husband and their young child were missing from the house when her brother reached the premises, prompting police to begin a search for the husband as part of the ongoing investigation.

Woman found dead in Prahladpur Bangar home

According to police, the body was found lying inside the bathroom of the house at Prahladpur Bangar. Sabila's brother, Mohd. Gulab, told police that she had married Mohd. Lalbabu around two years ago and had been living with him in the area.

When Gulab reached the house, he found his sister dead. Her husband and child were not present at the time.

The body was taken to the mortuary at BSA Hospital, where it has been preserved for post-mortem examination.

Murder case registered, husband being traced

Following the incident, Shahbad Dairy police registered FIR No. 561/26 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police teams are searching for Mohd. Lalbabu, while further investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sabila's death is underway.

Days earlier, another Delhi murder case made headlines

The development comes days after the death of 21-year-old Delhi model Muskan, who was stabbed at her home in the Tilak Nagar area on Wednesday, August 26. Gym trainer Aqib alias Imran, accused in the case, was arrested after a brief encounter in Rajouri Garden.

According to a Delhi Police official, a team laid a trap after receiving information about the accused's movement in the area. Imran allegedly opened fire on seeing the police, following which the team returned fire and shot him in the leg. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

Initial investigation found that the accused was a drug addict and was facing a case of attempted culpable homicide. Police also said he had met Muskan while she was on her way to the gym and had been persistently trying to befriend her since then.

ALSO READ:

Two arrested in Agra suitcase murder case after woman's dismembered body found on Tamil Nadu Express