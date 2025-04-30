Youth dies, another injured after 'jumping' from police vehicle in Delhi, family alleges custodial death Family members of the victims blocked the Samalkha-Kapashera road and pelted stones at the police, alleging custodial death. Police have initiated legal proceedings and a judicial inquiry is underway into the youth's death.

New Delhi:

A 19-year-old youth died in police custody and another sustained injuries after allegedly "jumping out" of a moving police vehicle during transit in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, as per an official. The incident has sparked outrage among the victims' families, who blocked the Samalkha-Kapashera road and pelted stones at police, alleging that it was a case of custodial death.

Police said the incident occurred while the two youths were being transported to the lock-up after their arrest in connection with an arms and vehicle theft case on Tuesday. The duo had been apprehended around 3 pm by head constable Balbir Singh and constable Nitesh, who were conducting routine motorcycle patrols when they noticed the two men behaving suspiciously.

What did the police say?

As per the official statement, the youths jumped out of the police vehicle near the Vasant Kunj North police station. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and a judicial inquiry is underway to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, it added.

"When signalled to stop, the duo attempted to flee but were apprehended after a brief chase," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said. The arrested individuals were identified as Vikas alias Majnu (28) and Ravi Sahni alias Ravi Kaliya (19), both residents of Samalka in Delhi.

"A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from Vikas. The motorcycle they were riding was found to be stolen in a case registered at Palam village police station and was being driven by Ravi," the DCP said.

Injured youth taken to hospital

Police registered a case at the Kapashera police station. Both accused were medically examined and were being transported in a government vehicle to Vasant Kunj North lock-up. However, while the vehicle was taking a turn near the police station, both men allegedly jumped out of the slow-moving van in an apparent attempt to escape. Both sustained injuries due to the jump but Ravi Sahni was declared dead on arrival at IGI Hospital. Vikas is undergoing treatment for minor abrasions, the police statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi: Auto-lifter with over two dozen cases arrested after brief shootout with police in Saket