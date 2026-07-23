17 Delhi Metro stations to shut on Friday in view of CJP protest | Full list

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DRMC) said on Thursday that as many as 17 metro stations will remain shut in the national capital on Friday till further notice in view of the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at the Jantar Mantar.

These stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan.

These metro stations will remain closed from 7.30 am on Friday till further instructions. However, interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, the DMRC said in a post on X (previously Twitter).

Seventeen metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat, had remained shut on Thursday for more than 14 hours due to security reasons. Later, entry resumed at Mandi House, Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat, but 14 metro stations continued to remain shut.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said he will intervene if metro stations continued to remain closed. "I informed them in the morning. It is up to them to talk to the authorities. He is exploring this also as one of the solutions. By lunchtime, if there is a solution, that is fine. Otherwise, if my intervention is required, I will do," he said, while hearing a plea by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) that the closure of metro stations has made it difficult for lawyers and litigants to come to court.

Coming to CJP protest, the agitators are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak. They also carried out the 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday, but the situation become chaotic and clashes erupted between the Delhi Police and the agitators. Despite this, the protest has continued at the Jantar Mantar.

The government has reached out to the CJP representatives and invited them for discussions at Union Health Minister JP Nadda's residence or office at their convenience. However, the CJP has declined it and said the union ministers must visit the Jantar Mantar or any other venue near the protest site for talks.

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