16-year-old found dead in Moti Nagar shop, family alleges murder by youth who assaulted her in past

According to preliminary information, Shabnam worked at the showroom, where a young man was also employed. Police suspect that the girl may have entered the changing room in an attempt to escape after being attacked with a knife.

The victim's family has accused a man identified as Suraj of murdering her. He is reportedly the brother-in-law of Shabnam's elder sister. The family has alleged that Suraj had assaulted the minor on two previous occasions.

Delhi Police reached the spot and took custody of the body. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the showroom and surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events and identify the circumstances leading to the murder.

The exact circumstances of the crime and the accused's alleged involvement are being investigated.

Further details are awaited as police continue their probe.

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