16-year-old found dead in Moti Nagar shop, family alleges murder by youth who assaulted her in past

According to preliminary information, Shabnam worked at the showroom, where a young man was also employed. Police suspect that the girl may have entered the changing room in an attempt to escape after being attacked with a knife.
The victim's family has accused a man identified as Suraj of murdering her. He is reportedly the brother-in-law of Shabnam's elder sister. The family has alleged that Suraj had assaulted the minor on two previous occasions.
Delhi Police reached the spot and took custody of the body. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the showroom and surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events and identify the circumstances leading to the murder.
The exact circumstances of the crime and the accused's alleged involvement are being investigated.
Further details are awaited as police continue their probe.
Woman florist assaulted in Hauz Khas
A woman selling flowers and garlands was allegedly brutally assaulted with sticks by a group of men in South Delhi's Hauz Khas area after she refused to sell drugs, according to sources.
The woman has alleged that a man identified as Soni, who is reportedly associated with a drug network operating in the area, had pressured her to sell narcotics. After she refused, Soni and his associates allegedly attacked her on November 7, the day of Chhoti Diwali.
CCTV footage of the incident shows one of the attackers striking the woman hard on the head with a stick, causing her to collapse. The video has since gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the incident.
Despite the assault reportedly taking place days ago, no FIR has been registered so far. According to a statement issued by the Delhi Police DCP (South Zone), no complaint regarding the incident has been received at Hauz Khas Police Station. Police have now taken cognisance of the matter following the circulation of the CCTV footage on social media.
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