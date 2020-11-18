Image Source : PIXABAY Woman's nose, tongue chopped off by in-laws after she refused to remarry in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

A 30-year-old widow’s in-laws allegedly cut off her nose and tongue after she refused to remarry according to their wishes. The incident took place on Tuesday. The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Jodhpur for treatment.

Police have arrested the prime accused in the case. “One of the accused--Janu Khan—has been arrested while two others have been rounded up,” Circle Officer Pokaran Motaram told news agency PTI.

He said the woman’s relatives wanted her to marry one of their relatives, which was refused by her due to which the accused cut off her nose and tongue with a sharp weapon.

According to reports, the victim's brother stated in a complaint that her sister was married to Koje Khan around six years back. A year later, Khan died and since then her in-laws were pressurising her to marry a person. But the woman told them she was not interested to remarry that man.