24-year-old woman gangraped in Delhi after drugged with spiked drink at party, probe launched The police have recorded the woman's statement and launched further investigation into the matter. Police are checking CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused.

New Delhi:

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a party in north Delhi's Civil Lines, said police. The incident happened on Sunday night, and an FIR was registered on Monday following the complaint of the woman.

According to the Delhi Police, the woman is a resident of Punjabi Bagh who works in a private firm. She, in her complaint, alleged that her female friend invited her to a party at the house of another friend on Sunday.

According to the complaint, the group consumed alcohol late into the night, after which the woman was served liquor laced with drugs, leaving her semi-conscious. She alleged she was gangraped and assaulted, and the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The police have recorded the victim's statement, and a medical examination has also been conducted. Police are checking CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Deaf-mute woman gang-raped in UP's Balrampur

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two men accused of gang-raping a deaf-mute woman with intellectual disabilities after an encounter on Wednesday in Balrampur district. As per the information, one accused sustained a gunshot wound to the leg from police fire while the other fractured his leg after tripping over a stone during his escape attempt. Both were taken into custody and sent to jail following medical treatment. The duo has been identified as Harshit Pandey and Ankur Verma.

The case is linked to the Kotwali Dehat police station area, where on Monday, the victim's brother filed a complaint alleging that his 21-year-old sister was gang-raped. Around the same time, a video showing the distressed woman running on a road went viral on social media. Taking note of the incident's sensitivity, police registered a case and began an investigation. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar formed four special teams, and during the probe, the names of two accused emerged.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: UP: Deaf-mute woman gang-raped in Balrampur, two accused arrested after police encounter

Also Read: UP: 19-year-old booked for rape, abduction and forcible religious conversion of Hindu girl