Woman found hanging in UP's Amethi, husband accuses police constable of murder

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK Amethi woman found hanging in her house

In Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, a woman was found hanging under mysterious circumstances. The police on Saturday informed that the body was found hanging on a door at her house in Awas Vikas Colony in the Amethi police station area. The deceased is identified as Divya Agrahari, wife of Alok Kumar Agrahari. Her husband has ruled out the possibility of suicide and has accused a police constable for murdering his wife.

'This is not suicide'

Seeing the dead body and the way it was hanging, Alok said that there is no way she could have committed suicide in this manner and it is impossible to hang from such a latch. The police is investigating all the angles.

Husband blames a police constable

Alok Kumar told the reporters that a police constable Ravi Shukla was in constant touch with his wife. He came to his house three days ago looking for Divya's phone. Alok said there had been a dispute between him and his wife three months ago, in which Dial 112 police had intervened.

"One of the responding constables, Ravi Shukla, took my wife's contact number at that time. Since then, he had been in regular contact with her and even visited our home frequently," he claimed.

"Three days ago, he came to take my wife's mobile phone, which he couldn't get. The phone contained conversations and other incriminating materials involving Shukla and my wife, which is why he wanted it. This morning, I left for work at 9 am. When I returned in the afternoon, I found her hanging from the door latch. I believe constable Ravi Shukla has killed her -- she did not commit suicide," he added

Police waiting for the autopsy report

As per the police, the real reason behind Divya's death will be revealed only after the autopsy report.

Circle Officer Manoj Kumar Mishra said, "Whether it was murder or suicide will be confirmed only after the autopsy report is received. An investigation is underway, and appropriate action will be taken against anyone found guilty. The matter is under investigation. No conclusions can be drawn until the findings are clear."

(With PTI inputs)