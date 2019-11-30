Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh

A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area. According to primary information the woman was strangled to death after she was robbed at her shop-cum residence. The woman ran a small grocery store and stayed there. According to the police, a call was received around 8:30 regarding the incident. A team of officers rushed to the location and found her body lying on the floor of the shop with her cloths torn.

It is however not sure whether the woman was raped or not. The forensics team were called in to lift evidences. Further investigations are underway. In the meantime, the accused has been arrested.

