UP: Woman found buried outside house over dowry in Faridabad, in-laws booked after 2-month cover-up The victim has been identified as Tannu Kumar, who was a native of Shikohabad in Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh. As per the information, she had married Arun Singh of Roshan Nagar area in Faridabad two years ago.

In a chilling case from Uttar Pradesh, a woman who was reported missing nearly two months ago has now been found buried right in front of her own house -- allegedly by her in-laws. The victim, Tannu Kumar, originally from Shikohabad in Firozabad district, had been married for two years to Arun Singh, a resident of Roshan Nagar. Tannu's mysterious disappearance had puzzled her family, but things took a disturbing turn when her father, Hakim, visited his brother-in-law’s house and noticed a freshly covered pit. Growing increasingly suspicious, he approached the police, only to be turned away multiple times without action.

Police initially dismissed complaints

Hakim alleged that despite his repeated pleas and clear signs of foul play, local authorities initially ignored his concerns. It was only after persistent efforts that a case was finally registered at Palla Police Station. Four members of the in-laws' family—Bhoop Singh, his wife Sonia, their son Arun Singh, and daughter Kajal—have been booked in connection with the crime.

Father-son duo in police custody

Bhoop Singh and Arun Singh have been taken into police custody and are being interrogated, news agency PTI reported citing sources. According to police, on April 23, Arun Singh and his father called for an earthmover and used it to have a 10-foot deep pit dug in the street in front of their house. The next day, they asked a mason to fill the hole.

Two days later, they approached police to report Tannu missing, and even branded her as mentally challenged. Hakim alleged that his daughter was harassed by her in-laws over dowry, to the extent, she had to stay at her paternal home for a year after marriage. She returned to Faridabad after the intervention of a panchayat, but the matter was far from being resolved.

Repeated pleas fell on deaf ears

He said that after he was informed about her daughter going missing, he visited Bhoop Singh's house with his other daughter, Preeti, and knew they were lying when he saw the pit outside the home. He alleged that he made several rounds of the local police station but in vain, as they refused to investigate the matter. They took it up only a week ago. The pit was dug Friday morning before Naib Tehsildar Jaswant Singh, and Tannu's body was exhumed. A Faridabad Police spokesperson said raids are being made to nab the other family members. Police handed over Tannu's body to her kin after a post-mortem at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital.

(With PTI inputs)

