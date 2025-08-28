UP shocker: Woman detained for attacking boyfriend, injuring his private parts after heated argument A woman allegedly attacked her boyfriend at her home, injuring his private parts after a heated argument. The victim, hailing from Rajasthan, is undergoing treatment and is in stable condition, while the accused has been detained by the police.

Hardoi:

A disturbing incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, where a woman allegedly attacked her boyfriend and injured his private parts following a heated argument. As per details, the incident occurred at the limits of the Mallawan police station. Police officials confirmed that the man, a resident of Rajasthan, was immediately rushed to a hospital after the assault. Doctors have stated that his condition is stable. Meanwhile, the woman has been taken into custody for questioning, they added.

Relationship turned violent

According to officials, the man and woman first met while working in the same company. Over the years, their bond grew stronger and they had been in a relationship for nearly four years. On Wednesday night, the woman invited her boyfriend to her home. However, what began as a conversation quickly spiralled into a heated argument. In a fit of anger, the woman allegedly attacked him which left him seriously injured, the police added.

Police action underway

ASP Nripendra Kumar confirmed the details, stating, "The woman had called her boyfriend to her home on Wednesday night. After an argument broke out during the conversation, she attacked him and injured his private parts. The woman has been taken into custody." The police said they are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the violent incident.

Woman stabs husband on chest after dispute over 'roti'

In a similar incident, a woman had attacked her husband with a knife after a dispute over cooking food turned ugly in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on August 19. As per the police, the incident took place in the Mahavir Akhara locality under the Rasra police station limits. DSP Alok Gupta said that the incident occurred when Sanjay Kumar (28) got into a heated argument with his wife Lalbuchi Devi over a minor household issue. According to police, there was no flour at home, so the woman cooked 'khichdi' for her husband and three children. However, after coming home, Sanjay insisted that she make 'rotis', which she refused.

