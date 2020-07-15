Image Source : PTI Woman constable posted at Tihar Jail found dead at her residence in Palam Vihar

A woman police constable of Delhi Police posted at Tihar jail was found dead at her residence in southwest Delhi's Palam village on Wednesday. The woman constable lived at the rented accommodation while her parents stayed in Haryana's Rewari district.

She joined the Delhi Police in 2018 and was currently posted with the 3rd Battalion of Delhi Armed Police.

She was deployed at the Tihar jail as a Daily Diary entry writer in the office of the duty officer, news agency PTI reported.

The woman worked in the 1 pm to 7 pm shift at Tihar Jail. She reported to duty at Tihar on Tuesday and left for home after completing her shift at 7 pm.

A case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway. Efforts are on to nab the culprit.

According to police the cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem.

(With PTI inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage