Wife watches murder tutorial on YouTube, lover kills husband by injecting insecticide in his ear | Video Telangana: Ramadevi searched for unusual murder techniques on YouTube and discovered that injecting insecticide, commonly used as grass poison, into a person’s ear could be fatal. Believing this method would be harder for the police to detect, she directed her lover Rajayya to execute the plan.

Karimnagar:

A chilling case of murder using an unusual method has emerged from Telangana's Karimnagar. A wife named Ramadevi reportedly searched for murder methods on YouTube and discovered a deadly technique involving injecting insecticide into the ear. She then conspired with her lover to poison her husband, Sampat, leading to his death. However, police suspicion after finding the body led to a thorough investigation that uncovered the dark truth.

Affair and growing tensions

Ramadevi, a married woman, ran a stall selling a popular Telangana delicacy called 'sarvapindi'. A regular customer named Rajayya gradually grew close to her. Ramadevi’s husband, Sampat, soon suspected their growing intimacy. In response, Ramadevi and Rajayya plotted Sampat’s murder but wanted to avoid conventional methods that often leave evidence such as weapons or detectable poisons.

Discovery of a unique murder method on YouTube

Ramadevi researched unconventional murder methods on YouTube, where she learned that injecting grass poison (insecticide) into a person’s ear can cause death. She decided this method was less likely to be detected by the police. Ramadevi instructed her lover Rajayya to carry out the plan using this technique.

Execution of the murder

Rajayya invited Sampat to a party and got him heavily intoxicated. Under the influence of alcohol, Sampat was helpless as Rajayya administered the insecticide into his ear. Sampat soon died from the poisoning. Rajayya promptly informed Ramadevi of the success over the phone.

Police investigation and capture

Meanwhile, Ramadevi filed a missing person report with the police, claiming her husband had disappeared. However, complications arose when Ramadevi mistakenly reported that Sampat’s body had been found, raising police suspicions. Upon close interrogation, both Ramadevi and Rajayya confessed to their crime, exposing the unusual and premeditated murder plot.

This case highlights the innovation, and danger, of criminals using internet resources like YouTube to devise novel ways to commit crimes, posing new challenges for law enforcement.