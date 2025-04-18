Wanted in 13 cases, motorcycle robber shot in police encounter in Delhi's Dwarka The encounter took place around 5 AM at Jai Vihar Nala Road when police located Golu along with the motorcycle stolen in the robbery.

New Delhi:

A wanted criminal identified as Akshay alias Golu, 30, sustained a bullet injury during an early morning police encounter in Delhi’s Dwarka on Friday. Golu, a resident of Dharampura, Najafgarh, was wanted in connection with a recent robbery case registered under FIR No. 125/25 at PS Najafgarh on April 17, 2025 and is known as a bad character (BC) of the area

The incident occurred around 5 AM at Jai Vihar Nala Road when police located Golu along with the motorcycle stolen in the robbery. According to officials, when instructed to surrender, he opened fire on the police team. In the retaliatory firing, Golu was shot in the left leg and was subsequently apprehended.

The police recovered one pistol and two live cartridges from his possession. Officials confirmed that he fired two rounds, while the police team returned fire with three rounds. He has since been shifted to a hospital for treatment and remains in custody.

"When the police team asked him to surrender, he opened fire. Police fired back in retaliation and a bullet hit his left leg," an official said.

Golu has a history of serious criminal activities with 13 cases registered against him, including robbery, snatching, theft, and offences under the Arms Act. Police sources also stated that preventive action has been taken against him ten times in the past, most recently on January 18, 2025, when he was arrested under Sections 126/170 of the BNSS at PS Baba Haridass Nagar.

An investigation into the case is underway, and further legal action is being pursued.