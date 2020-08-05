Image Source : INDIA TV Journalist Vikram Joshi murder: Last of the wanted accused arrested by Ghaziabad Police

Ghaziabad Police had a breakthough in journalist Vikram Joshi murder case on. The police arrested Akash Bihari, the wanted accused who was on the run after the murder. There was a reward of Rs 25,000 on Bihari's head. He is the last accused in this case nabbed by the police.

Police received a tip-off about Bihari's movements. Acting on the tip, the police launched a search operation. Akash Bihari was arrested from Jassi Pura in Ghaziabad.

With Bihari's arrest, police have arrested all those who are accused in journalist Vikram Joshi murder.

Vikram Joshi was shot in the head by goons near his home at Mata Colony area of Vijay Nagar on Monday. He was riding on a two-wheeler along with his two daughters. The murder took place on July 20.

Akash Bihari is a resident of Mata Colony area. He has been previously booked for several crimes.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani has ordered that procedure of registering statement of the accused be completely on priority so that all of the accused be tried for the crime.

