Image Source : FILE Vikas Dubey in Noida? High alert sounded, heavy police presence in Film City

Vikas Dubey is increasingly being cornered as the clock ticks. Uttar Pradesh Police is closing in on the dreaded gangster. High alert has been sounded in Noida and there is a heavy police presence in Film City in Noida's Sector 16. Film City has offices of major media houses.

Reports suggest that Vikas Dubey is in Noida. However, there has been no official confirmation of this.

Vikas Dubey is on the run since July 3 when the gangster and his henchmen caught a police party in ambush and killed 8 policemen. The encounter took place in Kanpur District in Uttar Pradesh.

On July 3, the policemen were caught in an ambush at Bikru village in Chaubepur area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district when they were going to arrest Vikas Dubey. Though the police operation was launched to arrest the gangster, it had appeared as though the gangsters were waiting for the police party to come.

Uttar Pradesh Police has launched a massive search for the gangster who is on the run ever since. The police have even arrested two police officials under suspicion that they were spying for the gangster and were leaking movement of the police.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force detained gangster Vikas Dubey''s brother-in-law from Madhya Pradesh''s Shahdol district, a local police officer said.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh STF also took the son of Dubey's brother-in-law into their custody on Monday, Shahdols Additional Superintendent of Police Pratima Mathew told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage