Vikas Dubey arrested in largest gang takedown in UP history. Here's the latest

Image Source : INDIA TV Wanted gangster Vikas Dubey arrested from Madhya Pradesh

Wanted gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday. Vikas Dubey was the main accused in connection with the Kanpur ambush, in which 8 police personnel were killed on July 3. According to the police, Vikas Dubey was arrested from Ujjain's Mahakal temple. He was on the run after killing 8 policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where the cops they had gone to arrest the gangster.

Vikas Dubey arrested: What we know so far

Gangster Vikas Dubey reached the temple around 8 am and then informed the security men about his identity and asked them to inform the police

Gangster Vikas Dubey was said to be moving around with a mask in the temple vicinity. Police sources have said Vikas Dubey has been taken to an unidentified location for medical examination and questioning

Initially, the police looked at Vikas Dubey as a suspect after they had noticed his clumsy walk

Image Source : INDIA TV Gangster Vikas Dubey as spotted on the premises of Ujjain's Mahakal temple. The image was clicked before his arrest

Initial reports had suggested that a man had been arrested who had claimed to be Vikas Dubey. Later, the Madhya Pradesh Police confirmed that the arrested person is indeed Vikas Dubey - the most wanted gangster

The Police have also found credible identity proof after the arrest which can affirmatively prove that the man arrested is Vikas Dubey

Post his arrest, Vikas Dubey could be heard shouting "Mai Vikas Dubey hun Kanpur wala" (I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur)

VIDEO: After being arrested, Vikas Dubey shouts "Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala", only to get a tight slap from MP cop#VikasDubey #VikasDubeyArrested #KanpurEncounter pic.twitter.com/13hZpCe30R — India TV (@indiatvnews) July 9, 2020

Two lawyers from Lucknow have been detained in Ujjain. Both the lawyers had travelled to the city in a private vehicle and the police are now interrogating them

Everything points to Vikas having travelled all the way from Faridabad to the high-security zone of Mahakaal to avoid being killed in police encounter

On condition of anonymity, temple officials have said Vikas Dubey disclosed his name at the counter where he was giving money for donation and then asked them to inform the police

Dubey apparently di not use any disguise to evade the police and neither did he have any arms since weapons are prohibited in the temple complex

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed the development. He told reporters that Dubey is in the state police's custody in Ujjain. The minister, however, did not confirm if the dreaded gangster, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on information leading to his arrest, was nabbed from within or outside the Mahakal temple premises

Mishra said the details of his arrest and the related process would be made public by the police later

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and has personally informed him of Vikas Dubey's arrest

The Uttar Pradesh police will now seek transit remand of the gangster and bring him to Kanpur

Image Source : INDIA TV Image shows MP police with Vikas Dubey post the gangster's arrest from Ujjain's Mahakal temple

Five persons have so far been killed in separate police encounters since the Kanpur ambush

Late on Wednesday, two more aides of gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush were gunned down in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday

One of the aides, Kartikeya, had opened fire at the policemen accompanying him, injuring two Special Task Force (STF) personnel, and was killed in the ensuing exchange of fire

The policemen had fired at him in self-defence post which Kartikeya was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors

Another associate of Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with last week's Kanpur ambush, was killed in an encounter in Etawah. The deceased was identified as Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey

Earlier, Amar Dubey was killed in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur on Wednesday, while Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey were gunned down in an encounter in Kanpur on July 3

Also Read | Vikas Dubey arrested from Ujjain's Mahakal temple, days of chase for Kanpur gangster ends

Also Read | Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aides shot dead in encounter; 6 accomplices, 2 cops arrested

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage