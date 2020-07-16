MP: Caught on Camera! 10-year-old steals Rs 10 lakh from bank in less than 30 SECONDS | Watch

Image Source : FILE MP: Caught on Camera! 10-year-old steals Rs 10 lakh from bank in less than 30 SECONDS

In a bizarre incident, a 10-year-old boy entered a cooperative bank during peak hour and stole Rs 10 lakh in less than 30 seconds. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district. The CCTV footage shows, the kid dressed in rags, walked out of the cooperative bank along with Rs 1 million without any staff or customer having a clue.

The 'well' trained child entered into bank at around 11 am and enter a cashier's cubicle and dropped in two wads of Rs 500 currency notes into a bag and marched out in less than 30 seconds. The entire episode of this mini 'Money Heist' was captured on CCTV.

An alarm was raised as he reached the exit and began running. According to a report by The Times of India, upon scanning CCTV footage, police have discovered that the boy was being directed by a man in his 20s, who lingered on inside the bank for around 30 minutes.

As soon as he saw a cashier get up from his seat and move into another room, he signalled the minor, who was standing outside.

"The minor was short, so people standing in front of the cash counter couldn't see him stealing the money," Neemuch SP Manoj Rai told TOI. Forensic experts have investigated the crime scene.

"Several suspects have been detained. Some people who have roadside stalls in the area have been called in for questioning. The private security guard is also being interrogated," said Mishra.

Police believe a gang conducted a recce of the bank for a few days and sent the minor to commit the crime.

The TOI reported that the gang used well-trained children, including girls, aged between 10 and 14 years for thefts. The children have excellent communication skills with fluency in English. The reason behind using kids is that they don’t disclose gangs members’ details and get away by serving at juvenile homes.

