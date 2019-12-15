Biryani vendor assaulted in Greater Noida, video circulated on social media

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI The assault appears to have been recorded by one of the attackers

A shocking video showing a middle-aged man being assaulted by three men has emerged. The incident has occurred in Greater Noida and the man being assauolted is a biryani vendor. The video appears to have been shot by one of the attackers. It is being circulated on social media. The incident is said to have taken place on Friday.

"Fold your hands... ," one of the accused is heard saying in the short clip, as the vendor is continuously slapped on his face.

#WATCH Greater Noida: A 43-year-old man Lokesh being beaten up by some men, allegedly for selling biryani in Rabupura area. pic.twitter.com/iOfXWuDUiM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2019

Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida, Ranvijay Singh said an FIR has been registered against the three accused.

"FIR has been registered and we have also spoken to the biryani vendor. An investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested soon," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad asked local members of his Dalit emancipation group to reach out to the biryani vendor and "ensure action".

"Bhim Army's Noida team should reach the spot immediately and ensure action," Azad tweeted in Hindi.

However, Azad's tweet was met with a strong response from Gautam Buddh Nagar police, which warned him against causing any law and order situation.

"Arrests will be made soon in this case. Do not vitiate the atmosphere. It's police's job to ensure the arresting of those seen beating the vendor in the video. It is also the responsibility of the police to initiate strict action against you in case you try to vitiate the atmosphere," Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)