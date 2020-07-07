Vasudeva Maiah, former CEO of Raghavendra Co-operative Bank, found dead in his car in Bengaluru

Image Source : T RAGHAVAN, INDIA TV Vasudeva Maiah, ex-CEO of Raghavendra Co-operative bank was found dead in his car in Bengaluru.

Former CEO of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank Vasudeva Maiah was found dead inside his car in Bengaluru on Monday. Initial investigation in the case has been initiated. The development has come after raids were conducted by the anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at several locations in Bengaluru related to Maiah over alleged financial irregularities in the bank on June 18.

The former CEO of Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank, Vasudeva Maiah was found dead in his car parked few meters away from his house in Poornaprajna Layout in Bengaluru, the car was locked.

According to police, it is suspected that he has consumed poison inside his car and killed himself, although forensic examination is being conducted to know the actual cause of the death.

Vasudev Maiya was facing allegations of misappropriation of funds

Vasudev Maiya was facing allegations of misappropriation of funds in Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank. He was among prime accused in a fraud case when at least 1,400 crore was transferred from bank to unverified accounts.

