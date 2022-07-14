Thursday, July 14, 2022
     
Uttar Pradesh: Woman burns 'adopted daughter' with hot oil in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: The victim's father, Ajay Kumar, informed the police about the incident and rushed the girl to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Lucknow
Published on: July 14, 2022 9:54 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE). A 35-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly torturing and inflicting injuries on the private parts of her six-year-old adopted daughter.

Highlights

  • A 35-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly torturing her six-year-old adopted daughter
  • Victim's father, Ajay Kumar, informed police that his wife used a kitchen thong for torturing girl
  • The girl is admitted in a private hospital where she is undergoing medical treatment

Uttar Pradesh news: A 35-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly torturing and inflicting injuries on the private parts of her six-year-old adopted daughter.

The accused, Poonam, was arrested late on Wednesday night (July 13).

The victim's father, Ajay Kumar, informed the police about the incident and rushed the girl to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Kumar owns a food cart.

Station house officer (SHO) Thakurganj, Hari Shankar Chandra told reporters that the couple did not have any child of their own and Poonam claimed that Kumar had 'adopted' the girl six months back. However, she was not happy with his decision and would often misbehave with the girl.

Kumar told police that his wife used a kitchen thong and then put the hot oil on the victim's private parts.

