Samajwadi Party leader arrested for rape, abortion of woman in UP’s Pratapgarh, accomplice wife absconding

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

Crime news: A Samajwadi Party leader of Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh was arrested over allegations of rape and abortion levelled by a woman, officials said on Saturday (February 3). The leader’s wife, who was also booked in connection with the case, is absconding, they added. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh, the woman alleged in her complaint submitted to the Patti police station that she befriended SP leader Javed Ahmed on Facebook. She claimed that Ahmed began talking to her over the phone and they started dating eventually, Singh said.

Physical relations with woman on pretext of marriage.

The woman alleged that the Samajwadi Party leader established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

The police said that when the woman became pregnant, he got her aborted with the help of his wife Salma Bagum.

Ahmed also threatened her when she asked him to marry her, the ASP said.

Police register case

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police registered a case against Ahmed and his wife, leading to the arrest of the Samajwadi Party leader on Friday (February 2) evening. He was sent to jail on Saturday, he added.

The case was registered under Sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 376 (punishment for rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi: Man stabs pregnant partner, slashes neck with blade after she refuses abortion | DETAILS

ALSO READ | Delhi: Food delivery agent set ablaze, blames woman he proposed for marriage before death