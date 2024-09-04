Uttar Pradesh: Man kills wife with sharp weapon over suspicion of having affair with his nephew, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Uttar Pradesh crime: A man allegedly killed his wife on suspicion of having an illicit relationship with his nephew in the Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. The accused husband was arrested shortly after the crime The incident occurred in the afternoon at the woman's maternal home in Katra Shamsher Khan, located in the Kotwali Sadar area.

Man attacked wife on head and neck

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma said that upon arriving at his in-laws' residence, Gulfam repeatedly attacked his wife, Farheen Bano, on the head and neck with a sharp weapon. "Bano was admitted to the district hospital in a wounded state where she died during treatment," Verma said.

"Hearing the woman screaming at the time of the incident, her family members, along with the neighbours, caught her husband Gulfam right there and informed the police," the officer said.

Farheen Bano was living at her maternal home

According to the police, Gulfam married Farheen Bano six years ago. However, due to ongoing disputes with her husband, Bano had been living at her maternal home for the past seven months.

SSP Verma said that Gulfam allegedly suspected Bano of having a relationship with his nephew, which led him to visit her maternal home and kill her. He said the police are taking further legal action in the case.

