Sunday, January 26, 2025
     
  Uttar Pradesh: Advocate kidnapped, crushed to death under vehicle in Basti district

Uttar Pradesh: Advocate kidnapped, crushed to death under vehicle in Basti district

Uttar Pradesh: There was a dispute over the financial aspect of the divorce settlement due to which Ranjit Yadav and his brother Sandeep kidnapped the advocate and killed him, the SP said.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Basti Published : Jan 26, 2025 8:20 IST, Updated : Jan 26, 2025 8:24 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Advocate kidnapped, crushed to death under vehicle in Basti district
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh: Advocate kidnapped, crushed to death under vehicle in Basti district.

Uttar Pradesh: A 50-year-old advocate was allegedly kidnapped, beaten up and then crushed to death under a vehicle here, following which his estranged brother-in-law was arrested, a police official said. According to police, Chandrashekhar Yadav (50), a resident of Baidolia Ajaib in Kaptanganj police station area, had gone to Kaptanganj on Saturday to attend a 'Thana Samadhan Diwas' event.

While returning home on a motorcycle late in the evening, he was kidnapped by some people driving a Scorpio near Narayanpur village, they said. By the time the police got information about the kidnapping, the accused beat up Yadav badly and threw him on the road in the Walterganj area. The accused then ran over him with their vehicle and fled, a senior police official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Basti district Abhinandan said the advocate's sister and her husband Ranjeet Yadav were going through a divorce and he was pleading this case. 

Ranjit Yadav, the main accused in the case has been arrested and police teams have been deployed to arrest the other accused, the officer added. Upon getting information about the incident, a large number of advocates reached the hospital and demanded the arrest of the killers.

