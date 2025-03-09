32-year-old farmer shot dead by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district Uttar Pradesh: An investigation has been launched based on the complaint, and statements from Rampal’s wife and others are being recorded.

Uttar Pradesh: A 32-year-old farmer was shot dead by unidentified men while he was sleeping at a poultry farm in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night in the Bilsi area when Rampal (32) was asleep at the farm. Around 2:00 am, two unidentified men barged in and shot him in the head before fleeing, police said.

Rampal died on the spot, his wife Ashlekh told the police. Upon receiving information, a police team led by Circle Officer Sanjeev Kumar Singh reached the spot, and the body was sent for post-mortem, officials said.

An investigation has been launched based on the complaint, and statements from Rampal’s wife and others are being recorded, Singh said.

"We will soon crack the case," he added. Locals said the couple were using the poultry farm as their residence.