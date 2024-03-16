Saturday, March 16, 2024
     
Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-old man arrested for raping woman in Bhadohi

According to police, after the incident, the accused blackmailed the victim into having sex with him several times using the video.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Bhadohi Published on: March 16, 2024 23:36 IST
22-year-old man arrested for raping woman in UP's Bhadohi
Image Source : INDIA TV 22-year-old man arrested for raping woman in UP's Bhadohi

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a woman here and threatening to upload her private video online, police said. Rahul Yadav, a resident of Handia in Prayagraj district, was booked on Friday under charges of rape and criminal intimidation for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman.

He was arrested from near Gyanpur-Gopiganj tri-section here, police said. Gyanpur Police Station SHO Vinod Kumar Tiwari Yadav used to talk to the woman while visiting his elder's brother's in-laws who live in her village.

On March 3, he took her on a motorcycle to a place and raped her and also made a video of it, he said. According to police, after the incident, he blackmailed her into having sex with him several times till March 5 using the video.

Tiwari said the victim herself approached police on Friday evening and lodged a complaint against Yadav. The medical examination of the woman is yet to be conducted, the SHO said.

(With inputs from PTI)

