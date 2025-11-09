UP: Muslim cleric on run after allegedly raping minor student in illegal Madrasa, police launch hunt CO Sadar Neha Tripathi confirmed an illegal madrasa was operating on a house's upper floor. A case has been filed, and police are investigating while searching for the absconding cleric.

Lakhimpur Kheri:

A shocking case has emerged from Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, where a Muslim cleric (molana) allegedly raped a minor girl inside a madrasa he was running illegally. Following the incident, the accused fled, while the police have taken his wife into custody. According to reports, the crime occurred four days ago, and the molana has been absconding since.

Illegal Madrasa operating in Cleric's house

The cleric, identified as Irfan Ul Qadri, was operating a madrasa on the second floor of his residence in Purana Sitapur, under the city Kotwali police station area. Around 40 female students were enrolled in the madrasa. The victim, who is from Lakhimpur-Kheri, used to stay in the madrasa hostel for her studies.

Details of the incident

According to the victim's mother, on November 4, all students were attending classes on the second floor. The cleric allegedly took the victim, who was alone, and committed the sexual assault. He reportedly threatened the girl, warning that he would kill her if she informed her family.

The victim later managed to contact her family using the madrasa's phone and revealed the incident. Her family rushed to the madrasa, where the girl tearfully recounted what had happened. Following this, they immediately contacted the police by dialling 112.

Police response and action

City Kotwali officer Anoop Shukla, along with CO Sadar Neha Tripathi, Swati Chaturvedi, and the police team, visited the madrasa to meet the victim’s family and gather information. During the search, the cleric was not present, but his wife and other female students residing in the hostel were found at the site.

The police have taken the cleric's wife into custody and are interrogating her. Meanwhile, the victim has been sent for a medical examination. A case has been registered against the molana based on the mother’s complaint.

Police statement

CO Sadar Neha Tripathi confirmed that an illegal madrasa was being operated on the upper floor of a house. She stated that a case has been filed based on a complaint lodged by the mother, and the investigation is currently underway. Police teams are actively raiding possible locations to apprehend the absconding cleric.

(Inputs from Mohit Mishra)